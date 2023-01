JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s is dead after his van became disabled on 295 Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man crashed his van into the concrete barrier wall, and when it would no longer work, he outside of it in the left lane, according to troopers.

A car then came and hit man standing in the lane, killing him.

I-295 Southbound is currently closed for this investigation from I-95 to Duval Road on the north end. Please take an alternant route.