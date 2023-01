Flagler Hospital announces first baby born in 2023.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Meet Ezra Matthew Smith! Ezra was the first baby born at Flagler Hospital in 2023, the hospital and family announced.

Ezra was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., Flagler Health said.

Congratulations to first-time parents Brianna and Michael and the rest of Ezra’s family.

Welcome to the world, little one!