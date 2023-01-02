‘It’s good to be with other people”: Nocatee community comes together at vigil for child fatally shot

NOCATEE, Fla. – The Nocatee community gathered together Sunday afternoon to hold a vigil to remember the child killed in a shooting on Friday.

The child, identified as Sophia at the vigil, was killed in a murder-suicide, according to what sources told News4JAX.

Forrest Coulter is a pastor, who helped organize the vigil. He said he didn’t know the girl who died but wanted to help bring everyone who is hurting together.

“It’s good to be with other people when you’re walking through grief. It’s good to grieve with one another. It’s good to hug each other. It’s good to share words of encouragement,” Coulter said.

On Friday around noon, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the Twenty Mile neighborhood of Nocatee in reference to suicide threats.

Deputies said after they breached the home, they found a person, who sources said was a man, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound dead, and Sophia was in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said Sophia later died in the hospital.

The vigil included multiple readings of scriptures and singing. It was an experience that attendees said helped the name of a little girl live on in the hearts of everyone who loved her.

“When a life was taken so young, this is a rough time for this whole area, this neighborhood. I think they need a moment of togetherness,” Abigail Milam said.

Vigil participants also wore pink to honor Sophia’s life.

Coulter also encouraged anyone who is going through a hard time to reach out to others to get help and if need be call the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.