JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first baby of the year was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South.

Baptist Health’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3:11 a.m.

Mom Kotteeswari and dad Srinivasan had a baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz.

The baby girl has a 6-year-old big brother. The parents hadn’t named her as of Sunday.

