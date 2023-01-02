64º

Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO says

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

The Avery Apartments (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon.

JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.

JFRD said she was dead on the scene.

JSO is investigating this incident and does not believe foul play was involved.

Anyone with information can call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

