9 right whale calves spotted so far this season

On Tuesday, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced four more right whale calves were spotted bringing the total to nine for the new year.
- “Aphrodite” is 36 years old and this is her 7th known calf
- “War” is at least 35 years old and this is her 7th known calf
- “Viola” is 33 years old and this is her 4th known calf
- “Pilgrim” is 10 years old and this is her first known calf
Aphrodite is now 36 years old. She and her family members are no stranger to human-caused injuries, unfortunately. She is named for a heart-shaped scar on her side, her granddaughter, Gully, received her nickname for a large indent in her head caused by severe entanglement. Aphrodite has suffered five entanglements, her family members have suffered 28 entanglements plus three vessel strikes.