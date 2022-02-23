Documentary at Riverside theater sheds light on endangered right whales

This Jan. 19, 2021 photo by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf in waters near Wassaw Island, Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are fewer than 350 North Atlantic Right Whales left on earth, and they’re dying faster than they can reproduce.

That’s the subject of a newly-released documentary called, “The Last of the Right Whales.”

The filmmakers were granted special permits from U.S. and Canadian environmental agencies to document why the species is dying off so quickly and what can be done to turn the tides.

News4JAX reported several recent sightings off the coast of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as the whale’s calving season got underway late last year.

RELATED: New right whale calf spotted off Cumberland Island | Another right whale pair spotted off Jacksonville’s coast | 2 right whale calves spotted off coast of Northeast Florida | Florida lawmakers reintroduce bill to fund right whale restoration efforts

Ad

Right Whales are protected by the federal government due to the species’ dangerously low population.

The film’s director and producer, Nadine Pequeneza, told News4JAX she hopes the film project raises the level of urgency in the general public and spurs action.

“Even in the time that it took us to make the film 34 Whales died,” Pequeneza said. “Ten percent of the population was lost. We finished filming in July of last year, and the number just keeps increasing. So, this animal is dying at a rate faster than it can reproduce and that means extinction unless we change that trajectory.”

The film is playing Wednesday night at the Sun-Ray Cinema in Riverside. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.

Watch the trailer here