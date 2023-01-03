Meet your 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards finalists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The votes are in...almost.

After a month of pouring through hundreds of nominations, the finalists for seven of the eight 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards categories have been decided. We are still waiting on the final votes for the Be the Change, Be Yourself Award.

News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by The Porter Firm, were created to honor and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact on the community. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

Here are the finalists in our seven other categories:

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

The finalists in the Trailblazer category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The ‘One To Watch’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

The finalists in the One to Watch category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The Rising Star Award: This award recognizes individuals who are getting an early start at greatness. We want to recognize young people who are already making contributions to help shape the future and make our communities better places to live. *Must be 17-years-old or younger

The winner in the Rising Star category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

The finalists in the Music Excellence category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The Innovator Award: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

The finalists in the Innovator category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

The finalists in the Education Excellence category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The Pinnacle Award: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.

The finalists in the Pinnacle category for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The Jacksonville Image Awards return for their fourth year on Friday, February 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Center for Performing Arts on the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus.

The winners from our eight categories will be announced, along with live musical performances produced by Meachum Clarke & Company, a red carpet arrival, preparty cocktail hour and an after-party.

Tickets to our biggest party yet are $75 and will be general admission for all. There’s only room for 500 guests so don’t wait. You can purchase tickets by going to the FSCJ Artist Series website starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.