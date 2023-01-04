74º

Whale washes up on beach at Hanna Park

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Environmental
A beached whale was spotted Wednesday at Hanna Park (Submitted by viewer)

HANNA PARK, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a whale has washed up on the beach at Hanna Park.

The whale, which is about 8 feet long, was found near Entrance 9.

A viewer sent a photo of the whale on the shore to News4JAX. It showed signs of trauma on the whale’s body, but it’s unclear what might have made the marks.

A crew with FWC is on its way to assess the situation.

News4JAX also has a crew headed to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

