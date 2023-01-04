Whale washes up on beach at Hanna Park

HANNA PARK, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a whale has washed up on the beach at Hanna Park.

The whale, which is about 8 feet long, was found near Entrance 9.

A viewer sent a photo of the whale on the shore to News4JAX. It showed signs of trauma on the whale’s body, but it’s unclear what might have made the marks.

A crew with FWC is on its way to assess the situation.

News4JAX also has a crew headed to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.