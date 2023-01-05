16-year-old figure skater from Orange Park chases dream of becoming Olympian

Athena Roberts and her partner competing at nationals in Spain in December.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Athena Roberts has big dreams of competing on Spain’s Olympic figure skating team, and the 16-year-old competitive figure skater from Orange Park is already well on her way.

Roberts, who trains in Canada, competes on a figure skating team in Spain, where she just won nationals in December.

“I am overjoyed,” Roberts said. “I think a week after it happened, I was still having a hard time believing it was real.”

Roberts has been on the ice since she was 5 years old.

“My parents turned on figure skating (on the TV,) and they told me I was watching, and I guess I turned to them and said I want to do that,” she said.

After that moment, she spent most of her days skating at the Community First Igloo.

“I never remember struggling with skating. It did come naturally,” she said.

Roberts said it’s common for competitive figure skaters to compete on different countries’ teams. She’s been competing on a team in Spain with a partner for five months.

“I was looking for a partner and he was also. Both of our coaches know each other, and they got in contact with each other,” Roberts said.

Athena’s father, Mike Roberts, said he and his wife have been enjoying traveling the world with their daughter while she chases her figure skating dreams.

“It’s incredible just to see her progress,” Mike Roberts said. “When you see her out there, her skill level -- her mom and I have literally never stepped foot on the ice.”

Mike Roberts said he has no doubt Athena will compete at the Olympics someday.

“She’s had that dream ever since she was a little girl, and her mom and I have done everything possible to get her to that point,” he said. “It’s attainable. It’s something we believe she and her partner can do.”

Athena also believes it’s possible -- and she could even be on Spain’s Olympic team in 2026.

“I think we can achieve it,” she said. “We’re going to have to put in a lot of hard work and a lot of training days.”