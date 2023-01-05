Jacksonville City Council moves forward with power line raising project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s $27 million commitment to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort is moving quickly through the city council legislative process.

This week, the bill was approved unanimously by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and Utilities committees.

The bill appropriates $17.5 million in commercial paper borrowing and authorizes a $12.5 million loan to the Jacksonville Port Authority to be used toward the completion of the Fulton Cut Power Line Raising project.

The Florida Department of Transportation has committed $22 million to the project.

The estimated cost of the project is between $42.5 million and $45 million, according to the bill.

The cost was originally estimated at around $30 million, but that was in 2020. The Army Corps of Engineers said the lines need to be 20 feet higher for larger ships to pass through. Currently the power lines are 175 feet above the water line.

News4JAX reported in June that the project is expected to be completed by 2026.