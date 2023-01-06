Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide

Screenshot of the obituary page for Sofia Cardona on the Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home website.

NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends will come together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week.

Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene.

St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.

Sofia was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Family and friends will come together Friday for a funeral and visitation at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, and everyone attending is asked to wear bright colors.

The community held a vigil to honor her on New Year’s Day, and hundreds of people showed up.

“Community is such an important part of the healing process, especially when a life was taken,” Abigail Milam, one of the vigil attendees, said. “So Young, like, this is a rough time for this whole like area, especially this neighborhood. So I think they just needed a moment of togetherness.”

There is a GoFundMe for Sofia’s family. It has raised close to $60,000.

The visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. The funeral starts at 4 p.m.