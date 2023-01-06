SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood Friday morning.

JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out.

A viewer told New4JAX that multiple vehicles and homes were hit. According to JSO, no injuries were reported as of Friday morning.

A viewer, who shared a Ring camera video of the incident, said officers had the street blocked off.

The video caught some of the gunfire. In the video, you can see a car stop at a stop sign then make a right turn and then you hear shoot several shots ring out as the car passes homes along Gullege Drive. It’s unclear if the shots came from the vehicle in the video.

This is a developing story. News4JAX will provide more information as it’s received.