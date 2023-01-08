NFL playoffs: Jaguars to host Chargers at TIAA Bank Field in AFC wild-card round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend in an AFC wild-card round matchup.

This comes after the Jaguars’ big win against the Titans Saturday night, leading them to win the AFC South for the first time since 2017 -- and fans are still celebrating the day after.

Jaguars Analyst Frank Frangie said in Saturday’s game the defense and special teams were phenomenal. Now the team needs to stay consistent.

Coming into Sunday, there were only two possible matchups for the Jaguars next week — both of them would be second matchups with a team the Jaguars beat during the regular season: the Ravens and the Chargers. The Ravens needed a win to earn the No. 5 seed.

That 27-16 loss to the Bengals on Sunday locked in the Chargers to the fifth seed. That means Los Angeles will make the cross-country trek to face the fourth-seeded Jaguars.

Frangie also said aside from Trevor Lawrence, a lot of players have stood out in making the team successful.

“I think offensively Trevor has been great. He’s had great help. Christian Kirk is the leader in that receiver room. He’s been so good. Evan Ingram has had his best year as a pro. Zay Jones. All three receivers I think have been very good, as well as Travis Etienne,” Frangie said. The running back, I think, defensively a couple of guys have really stepped up. Foye, the middle linebacker, has been so good. He is a tackling machine. The best tackler, I think, in the league. The best linebacker in the league. He deserved to go to the Pro Bowl, and Rayshawn Jenkins, the safety, had his best year.”

The Jaguars made the trip to the West Coast earlier this year and it went pretty well for them. They beat the Chargers 38-10, part of a 2-1 start to the season, a start that raised expectations for fans. Jacksonville was just 3-15 all-time in the Pacific time zone entering that game. This will be a matchup between two of the rising star quarterbacks in the NFL — Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence.

Now we wait to find out exactly when the game will be played next week.