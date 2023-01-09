Difficult road ahead: The Jaguars 2023 schedule is out

We’re getting a glimpse of the Jaguars 2023 schedule — it’s tough.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re getting a look at the Jaguars 2023 schedule.

Three of the four division winners will play at TIAA Bank Field – it’s a tough schedule.

Related: NFL playoffs: Jaguars to host Chargers Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in AFC wild-card round

Here’s what you can expect this year (all dates and times are TBA).

Home games

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Away games

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in an AFC wild-card round matchup.

This comes after the Jaguars’ big win against the Titans Saturday night, leading them to win the AFC South for the first time since 2017 — and fans are still celebrating the day after.

The winner of Saturday’s game will go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.