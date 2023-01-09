57º

Difficult road ahead: The Jaguars 2023 schedule is out

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

We’re getting a glimpse of the Jaguars 2023 schedule — it’s tough. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re getting a look at the Jaguars 2023 schedule.

Three of the four division winners will play at TIAA Bank Field – it’s a tough schedule.

Here’s what you can expect this year (all dates and times are TBA).

Home games

  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • San Francisco 49ers

Away games

  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cleveland Browns
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Buffalo Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in an AFC wild-card round matchup.

This comes after the Jaguars’ big win against the Titans Saturday night, leading them to win the AFC South for the first time since 2017 — and fans are still celebrating the day after.

The winner of Saturday’s game will go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

