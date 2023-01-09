Difficult road ahead: The Jaguars 2023 schedule is out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re getting a look at the Jaguars 2023 schedule.
Three of the four division winners will play at TIAA Bank Field – it’s a tough schedule.
Here’s what you can expect this year (all dates and times are TBA).
Home games
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- San Francisco 49ers
Away games
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Buffalo Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in an AFC wild-card round matchup.
This comes after the Jaguars’ big win against the Titans Saturday night, leading them to win the AFC South for the first time since 2017 — and fans are still celebrating the day after.
The winner of Saturday’s game will go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.