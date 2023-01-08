48º

One person dies after stabbing in Orange Park

Riley Storey, Producer, Jacksonville

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

One person is dead after a stabbing at an Orange Park hotel, CCSO says. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person has died following a stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson says deputies responded to the Stay Suites on Wells Road Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing involving two people.

The agency says the victim died at the scene, and one person is in custody. Police are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

CCSO says there is no active threat to the community and more details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story, we’ll update this article as we learn more.

