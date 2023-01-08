53º

Local News

🔒 Playoff push: Watch Jags host Wildcard round game

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Tags: Contests, Insider, Jaguars, Jacksonville, Duval County, NFL, Football, tickets
A News4JAX Insider can win two (2) tickets to see the Jags host a Wildcard round playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are your AFC South champions, so they’ll be hosting a Wildcard playoff game at TIAA Bank Field next weekend.

As we’ve done all season long, we are sending a News4JAX Insider to the game with two tickets on the Jaguars sideline.

Their opponent will be decided on Sunday, Jan. 8. It will either be the Los Angeles Chargers or the Baltimore Ravens, two teams the Jaguars already beat this season.

The sweepstakes runs from midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8 until 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 when the winner will be announced on The Morning Show

GO JAGS!!!! DUUUVAL!!!

Enter the sweepstakes here:

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email