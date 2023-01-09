Court hearing for community activist arrested at city council meeting postponed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community activist Ben Frazier — who was arrested during a city council meeting in December — had his court appearance, which was scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., postponed for four weeks.

His attorney John Phillips said prosecutors postponed it at the last minute.

Northside Coalition of Jacksonville President Ben Frazier, 72, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest without violence after he refused to leave the podium during public comment after his allowed time had ended. He was expressing his opinions on confederate monuments in Jacksonville before his arrest.

Frazier plans to attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting at 5 p.m. despite the risk of being arrested.

Frazier and his attorney John Phillips called the postponing a “denial of justice” and are hoping for a dismissal.

“We can’t keep doing this,” Phillips said. “We can’t keep having somebody who has been arrested and spent a night in jail for political speech because he has been 68 seconds or 2 minutes instead of the allotted 65 seconds. Some countries including this one call that a political prisoner.”

Frazier and others were there to advocate for the removal of Confederate monuments across the city.

“I’m being treated like a political prisoner, not for violation of any codified laws, but because of my political dispute, it’s wrong,” Ben Frazier said. “This should not happen in America today.”

“We will in fact be before the city council tomorrow at 5 p.m. and we’re asking all volunteers supporters and members of our coalition and organizations to join us,” Frazier said. “Our plan is to exercise our constitutional rights to express how we feel about confederate monuments on public property. We think they should be removed.”

News4JAX asked Frazier if he planned on taking three minutes to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Our plan is to utilize our constitutional rights to express how we feel about Confederate monuments on public property,” Frazier said. “We think they should be removed. We call this the Stop the Mess rally. Stop the mess. Let’s make progress.”

There is no exact date for the next hearing yet. News4JAX will be at the meeting and will provide an update on News4JAX.com.