Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 gas station shooting gets life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting at a Gate gas station in December 2018, according to court records obtained Monday by News4JAX.

Jebre Cook was arrested in the fatal shooting of Martin Hower, who was shot before dawn Dec. 15, 2018, at the Gate Station on Merrill Road. That holdup took place minutes before the Atlantic Boulevard store was robbed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office put out an arrest warrant the next day. According to the warrant, one of the responding offers identified Cook through surveillance video because he had interactions with him in the past.

Cook had been indicted for first-degree murder, but court records show that on Nov. 8, 2022, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. On Monday, he received a life sentence.

Gate President John Peyton lamented the loss of Hower in a statement in which he described Hower as a “shining example of a dedicated and caring co-worker, employee and friend.”