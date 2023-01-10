Jacksonville police called to 3 separate scenes; JFRD confirms transports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were spotted Monday night in three separate Jacksonville neighborhoods, and details as to what they were investigating were unclear.

News4JAX contacted the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, which confirmed they were called to all three scenes.

From the scene on Martha Street in the Grand Park neighborhood, JFRD could confirm one person was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries. At a scene on Baldwin Street in the Robinson’s Addition neighborhood, JFRD said two people were transported to a hospital — one with critical injuries, while the other person had non-life-threatening injuries.

A third scene was at Watergate Lane on the Westside. JFRD said one person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Nothing indicated that any scene was part of a related investigation. This article will be updated should new information become available from the Sheriff’s Office.