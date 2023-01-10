Proposal would use nearly $700K for Jaguars-Chargers playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is preparing to host Saturday’s AFC wild-card game between the Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council will discuss taking up an emergency fund for Saturday’s game. There is a proposal to use nearly $700,000 from a general fund.

“Hoping we’d have a playoff game, but we didn’t budget for this playoff game,” said Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci.

News4JAX was told this would be more money than the city usually budgets for security for a game — because of the crowd size.

Breaking down that budget, most of the money will go to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for staffing and overtime.

“It’s not only the security during the game, it’s before the game, it’s after the game, because, my gosh, if we win, you know, there’s going to be quite a celebration, I would imagine, and it’ll be fun to watch,” Carlucci said. “But that celebration, will need to be, you know, have proper security, as well.”

The city might be putting a lot of money out, but businesses could get it right back.

“Last week was bonkers. It was definitely probably one of the busiest weekends we experienced as far as local fans and out-of-town fans,” said Jason Hunnicutt at Ocean Street Tacos.

Hunnicutt says the game last week — when the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 at home to clinch the AFC South title — was a test. Now, they are stocking up on products and increasing staff before Saturday.

“We’re happy it was busy, and we’re stoked it’s going to be even more busy this weekend,” Hunnicutt said. “This is the big time. We’re hoping it continues on. It might be a AFC championship game and a Super Bowl game. January might be a stellar month.”

Carlucci says he commends the mayor’s office for starting this conversation and feels no doubt that the proposal needs to pass.