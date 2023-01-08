Get them while you can: Jaguars-Chargers playoff tickets going fast

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars hugs Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16 playoff clinching win against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Shad Khan purchased the Jaguars, he held aloft a ticket to a Jaguars game and promised to make it the hottest ticket in town.

For the second straight week, that’s exactly what it is.

The Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday or Sunday and tickets are already going fast.

As of Sunday evening, a check of the Jaguars website showed tickets range from standing room only for $139 each up to seats in the upper east club for $499 each. However, if you want to purchase on the secondary market, some verified seats on Ticketmaster via the Jaguars in section 141, outside of the club but near the field on the east side of the stadium were being offered for $10,000 for a pair.

