JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

JSO officers respond to pursuit that ended with a crash on I-295. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295.

The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

One person was transported to a local hospital after the crash with non life-threatening injuries.

News4JAX has asked JSO for more information about what happened.

