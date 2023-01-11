More Jaguars gear arrives at Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new shipment is in!

More shirts, hats, jackets and more arrived on Wednesday at Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach as fans flock to buy up merchandise.

Jaguars gear is in high demand now that the team is officially AFC South Champions. Fans are grabbing up jerseys, shirts, hats, and whatever they can get their hands on in anticipation of this weekend’s game.

Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach has stocked up for the occasion. They have the perfect fit for each and every Jags fan who wants to dress their best for Saturday’s game.

Fans can also purchase AFC South Division Champions gear online at the Jaguars.com shop, the NFL Shop, Fanatics, and more.