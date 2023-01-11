Operation Ghost Busted: 76 indicted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A newly-unsealed indictment names 76 people as part of a plan to move large amounts of drugs into Southeast Georgia, and much of the conspiracy operated from inside Georgia state prisons, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday.

The indictment in Operation Ghost Busted, a gang-related drug trafficking investigation, was announced Wednesday afternoon during a news conference at the Glynn County Police Department headquarters in Brunswick.

The 118-count, 133-page indictment charges the 76 suspects with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in the greater Glynn County area.

Two of the suspects are also charged with the distribution of drugs — fentanyl and methamphetamine — that resulted in the deaths of three people from drug overdoses.

For more than two years, investigators from multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies collaborated to identify a sprawling drug trafficking network operating in Southeast Georgia counties that included Glynn, Pierce, Camden, and Ware. Prosecutors said the conspiracy operated inside and outside state prison facilities with assistance from at least one compromised corrections officer, who worked with a leader of the conspiracy who is serving a life sentence for murder.

The indictment also lists the forfeiture of 43 seized firearms, one vehicle and more than $53,000 in cash.

A multi-agency law enforcement operation took into custody defendants who weren’t already in jail or prison. FBI SWAT teams from Atlanta, Jacksonville and Birmingham were part of the roundup.

The indictment is believed to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia.