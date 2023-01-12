Former St. Johns County preschool employee accused of molesting child expected in court Thursday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Anthony Guadalupe, who is facing 12 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd demonstration in connection with children, is expected in court Thursday morning for his pretrial hearing.

However, his attorney requested he not appear in court.

According to St. Johns County records, a request was made on Tuesday for him to not appear but has not been approved or denied yet.

Guadalupe was arrested last summer for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 years old while he was working at Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus.

According to the report, a 4-year-old girl was seen on video being touched inappropriately by Guadalupe.

A few months later, more charges were added after St. Johns County investigators reviewed the surveillance video from the preschool.

Since the original incident was confirmed through surveillance video, investigators began going through three months’ worth of video.

An attorney representing the families of the victims told News4JAX that there were 14 separate incidents caught on camera.

Days after Guadalupe bonded out of jail, a judge revoked his bond and ordered him to remain in custody until he goes to trial.

According to court records, Guadalupe also waived his rights to a speedy trial.

He is expected in court Thursday morning at 9.