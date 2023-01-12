Gainesville police make DUI manslaughter arrest in November hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a November hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of a bicyclist along South Main Street.

According to a news release from the Police Department, Margaret Caitlin Walker on Wednesday afternoon turned herself in to police. She was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said.

Detectives determined Walker was the driver of the Volvo SUV, police said, that struck the bicyclist. Investigators said a pedestrian discovered the victim’s body the following morning and the bicycle.

“With subpoenas and warrants, the case was solved through digital forensic investigation which provided geolocation data,” the news release states. “That information was used to confirm a number of establishments at which the suspect was drinking alcohol the night of the accident.”