Titans fan recovering after suffering cardiac arrest following Jaguars game

Andrew and Alexis Prue take a photo during the Titans @ Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 7, 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Their story has gotten the attention of both teams — and players from the Jaguars and Titans are praying for a speedy recovery.

A Tennessee Titans fan went into cardiac arrest hours after the Saturday game versus the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, and her husband said she was rushed into intensive care.

Alexis Prue’s husband, Andrew, said he and his wife had just left the game, and they returned to their hotel, which happened to be just minutes away from an Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital.

“We’re inside the lobby, got food, went upstairs and start making the food and she went to the bathroom,” Andrew Prue said. “And that’s when all of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Andrew, Andrew, I can’t breathe. Andrew, I can’t breathe. Call 911. I can’t breathe. I feel like I’m gonna die.’”

The husband said the last words they spoke before his wife was taken away on a stretcher were: “I love you.”

“(She said) ‘I feel like I’m gonna die,’ and I said, ‘No, no you’re not. We’re going to make it through this, just stay positive,’” Andrew Prue said.

The husband said first responders told him that his wife’s heart was stopped for three minutes until she was resuscitated. He said progress is “slow and steady,” but that any progress is good.

It came as a complete surprise. Andrew Prue says his wife has no medical conditions that could have explained what happened.

The word of what happened spread quickly along social media. When he wrote about what happened, Andrew Prue tweeted in part: “My 15 month old daughter, India, and I need her more than she ever knows. I love you so much Alexis.”

Please please please pray for my wife Alexis. Alexis suffered cardiac arrest last night. Her heart stopped beating for 3 minutes before being resuscitated. She is currently in ICU. My 15 month old daughter,India, and I need her more than she ever knows.I love you so much Alexis🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FGlSGxFfb9 — Andrew Prue (@AndrewJAPrue) January 8, 2023

Notably, what happened to Alexis Prue is a condition recognized by many, especially following what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game. After nine days, Hamlin finally returned home from a hospital.

Andrew Prue says he knows the recovery process will take some time, but he’s staying positive. While she’s in the hospital, he’s wearing his wife’s ring around his neck, which sits next to the ring that belonged to his father, who passed away in August 2021.

Andrew Prue wears his wife's ring, and a ring that belonged to his father, on a necklace. (News4JAX.com)

“And I know he’s looking down on her as well,” Andrew Prue said. “I know it’s in God’s hands and she’s gonna be alright.”

As of Wednesday night, a GoFundMe account to raise money for the Prues had raised over $30,000.

Titans QB Joshua Dobbs tweeted in response:

Praying for all of you @AndrewJAPrue! We know that our God is a powerful healer; so we pray for a miraculous healing for Alexis today.🙏🏽 https://t.co/Lw5nfYbvke — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 9, 2023

