I-295 at Monument Road shut down in both directions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Transportation, Interstate 295 at Monument Road is closed in both directions due to a traffic accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol says there are injuries in this crash, but information on the severity of the injuries or how many people are injured is not immediately known.

FHP was dispatched to the crash at 1:15 a.m., it is not known how long either direction of travel will be shut down.

This is a breaking traffic alert, we’ll update this article as we learn more.