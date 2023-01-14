46º

LIVE

Local News

JAX is snappin’ it up in their teal, white for Jags vs. Chargers showdown at The Bank

Fans are ready for the primetime wild-card playoff game

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Wild-card Game, Playoffs, NFL, Football
2 Jags fans with the ultimate face paint (SnapJAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUUUVVVAALL is certainly showing up and showing out for the Jaguars.

Fans decked out in their teal and white drip, face painting and Trevor Lawrence costumes flooded the TIAA Bank Field before the game to enjoy good vibes as excitement builds for the Saturday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although the weather is cold, the bundles of clothing aren’t the only things keeping them warm -- their team spirit and energy are also heating things up.

Take a look at some photos of our pumped-up SnapJAX Insiders.

Keep the photos coming! Send us your photos on SnapJAX under the News4JAGS channel to be featured on-air, online and on News4JAX+.

JSwag

Cold but ready!!!! #duuuval #dtwd

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Brittmarie

Carbon Copy 🐆🐾🏈

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Justin Barney

The face paint is strong with these two.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Sandra
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Sandra

Go Jags

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Justin Barney

Fans out here are feeling it! Jacksonville loves its Jaguars.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Maridolie

Lets go!!

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

As a proud alumnus of Bethune-Cookman University, Kendra is a Jacksonville native, who loves all things lifestyle-related.

email