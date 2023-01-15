51º

‘Time to go home’: Haters on social media counted the Jaguars out. Then the incredible happened

Jacksonville Jaguars completed epic comeback to defeat Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

The Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate his game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-30. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t looking good.

The Los Angeles Chargers shocked the Jacksonville Jaguars and 70,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night by jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions and it looked like the Chargers would roll to an easy victory.

Hundreds of fans left the stadium on a chilly night and headed home deflated.

“T-Law ain’t ready man,” one fan who left during the game told News4JAX. “I’m happy, but I wanted to go further.”

Dozens of people on social media shared similar sentiments, as noted on Twitter by Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed). Some urged Jaguars fans to go home. Someone else called on the Jaguars to vacate their AFC South title and another called them “fraudulent kittens.”

By now, you probably know what happened next: It was always the Jags.

Lawrence rebounded with a flawless second half and threw four touchdown passes to lead the team to an improbable 31-30 victory.

MORE: Comeback for the ages: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars stun Chargers in playoffs

It was the third-largest comeback in playoff history and sent the Jaguars into the divisional playoffs. Their opponent will be finalized Sunday but will likely be either the top-seeded Chiefs or the No. 2-seed Bills, barring major upsets.

Jaguars legendary running back Maurice Jones-Drew was one of those who never doubted his former team.

“This is what the Chargers do,” Jones-Drew said.

Apparently, comedian Katt Williams, who was in Jacksonville for a show, was also one of the believers.

At least one of the people who tweeted doubts about the Jaguars had a change of heart after the game was over.

“Hey I’ll gladly take the L on this one That was too much fun and too much insanity to not be happy for the Jaguars and coach of the year Doug Pederson,” Dan Leach tweeted.

