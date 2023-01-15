‘Time to go home’: Haters on social media counted the Jaguars out. Then the incredible happened

The Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate his game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-30. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t looking good.

The Los Angeles Chargers shocked the Jacksonville Jaguars and 70,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night by jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions and it looked like the Chargers would roll to an easy victory.

Hundreds of fans left the stadium on a chilly night and headed home deflated.

“T-Law ain’t ready man,” one fan who left during the game told News4JAX. “I’m happy, but I wanted to go further.”

Dozens of people on social media shared similar sentiments, as noted on Twitter by Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed). Some urged Jaguars fans to go home. Someone else called on the Jaguars to vacate their AFC South title and another called them “fraudulent kittens.”

Just a reminder that there's people with functioning brain cells that actually think Justin Herbert is a better QB than Trevor Lawrence — Matt Downs (@cmattdowns) January 14, 2023

a comedy of errors, who let the AFC South into the playoffs — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 15, 2023

This actually may be the worst performance by any NFL team in postseason history. I’m actually fired up to watch the rest of the game to see if it can get any worse. Balls just zappin dudes in the head. 4 picks. Would you stay or leave tbe game if there

? — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence just wasn’t built for these moments — Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) January 15, 2023

By now, you probably know what happened next: It was always the Jags.

Lawrence rebounded with a flawless second half and threw four touchdown passes to lead the team to an improbable 31-30 victory.

It was the third-largest comeback in playoff history and sent the Jaguars into the divisional playoffs. Their opponent will be finalized Sunday but will likely be either the top-seeded Chiefs or the No. 2-seed Bills, barring major upsets.

Jaguars legendary running back Maurice Jones-Drew was one of those who never doubted his former team.

“This is what the Chargers do,” Jones-Drew said.

Apparently, comedian Katt Williams, who was in Jacksonville for a show, was also one of the believers.

Katt Williams predicted a Jaguars comeback win during his set last night and kept providing score updates to the crowd lmao — Cold Taek Chris (@mistochristopho) January 15, 2023

At least one of the people who tweeted doubts about the Jaguars had a change of heart after the game was over.

“Hey I’ll gladly take the L on this one That was too much fun and too much insanity to not be happy for the Jaguars and coach of the year Doug Pederson,” Dan Leach tweeted.