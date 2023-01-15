Jaguars cap historic comeback with walkoff win over Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) works in the pocket against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence’s start was historic for all the wrong reasons.

His finish managed to erase all of it. The storybook season continues with a playoff performance for the ages.

Jacksonville surged back behind the play of Lawrence and stunned the Chargers 31-30 on a chilly Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. It was one of the largest comebacks in playoff history and sends the Jaguars into the divisional playoffs next week.

Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal with no time left delivered the unthinkable when the game was in the opening quarter.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first two quarters — half of what he threw in the previous 17 games combined — that silenced the crowd of 70,250 just about immediately. That start was historically bad but Lawrence’s finish managed to make that a footnote.

From a 27-0 deficit in the second quarter, Lawrence threw second-half touchdown passes to Zay Jones, Christian Kirk and to Marvin Jones, then added a two-point conversion leap over the pile to make it 30-28 with 5:30 to go. The Jaguars defense forced a punt and Lawrence got it back with 3:09 left at his own 21.

Down the field Lawrence moved the Jaguars, with no play bigger than Travis Etienne’s 20-yard run on fourth-and-1 to put Jacksonville in field goal range. Patterson put it just inside the upright and sent Jacksonville onward.

Lawrence’s three first-quarter interceptions marked the first time in NFL playoff history that a quarterback was picked off three times in the first quarter, according to the Boston Globe. His four first-half interceptions is another dubious feat accomplished just one other time in playoff history, in the 1978 Super Bowl by Denver’s Craig Morton against the Cowboys.

He found a rhythm after that disastrous start, bringing Jacksonville to within 30-20 on a 39-yard touchdown to Zay Jones late in the third quarter. That set the table for the unreal finish and the Jaguars are moving on.

It didn’t look that way early.

Lawrence turned in the worst game he’s had at any level of football, throwing an interception on the second play of the game, another on Jacksonville’s next drive and another late in the opening quarter. Those led to 17 quick points for the Chargers and a lead that was too steep to overcome, although Lawrence tried his best.

He got out of his funk before halftime, throwing a 9-yard touchdown to Evan Engram. He added that 39-yard strike to Jones and a 6-yard pass to Marvin Jones in the third quarter that whittled the deficit to 30-20.

Maybe, just maybe?

The start drained the electricity from the stadium in the blink of an eye. After picks on Jacksonville’s first two drives and a punt after that, Lawrence was picked for a third time in the first quarter, and the second by Asante Samuel, that set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Austin Ekeler. By the time the opening quarter ended in a 17-0 deficit, Lawrence had completed four passes to his teammates and three to the Chargers.