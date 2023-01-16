18-year-old accused of 2nd-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one day after two men and a woman, who police believe were shot, were found dead inside of a home on Bridges Road near Dunn Avenue.

Jones appeared in court Monday afternoon, and the judge ordered him to be held without bond.

According to detectives, they quickly identified Jones, who was found at a home not too far from the scene of the shooting. Jones tried to escape the police by sneaking out through a window, but after a chase, police were able to take him into custody and interview him, JSO said.

The owner of the Bridges Road home told News4JAX that the people who lived there have been there for almost 20 years.

Tosha Currelley said the father of her child was one of the three found dead. She said she doesn’t know how she’ll explain to her daughter that her father is no longer here.

“I’m so blessed she wasn’t with him at that time. He is her everything. She looks up to him,” Currelley said.

She said she didn’t know what he was doing at that home but believes he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Innocent people get killed for nothing. It has nothing to do with nothing. Now my 7-year-old is without a father and he has other kids, too,” Currelley said.

As of Monday morning, JSO had not released any other details as to what led to their deaths.

“We got to stop [the violence]. But it has to be a collective community effort. It can’t be just putting police on the street. People have got to stop it,” said neighbor Dwayne Clark Sr.

Jones was scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Feb. 7.