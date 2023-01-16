Jacksonville Beach Police seeking public’s help after finding dead body near Beach Boulevard bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a dead body was found along Beach Boulevard Sunday night.

According to a news release, police were called to the Beach Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Crossing in response to a reported disturbance. When they arrived, they found a dead body.

The release did not specify what caused the disturbance or provide details about the victim.

Police are asking if anyone saw any suspicious behavior on the Beach Boulevard ICW Bridge between 6:20 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. to call 904-270-1661.