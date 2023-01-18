🔒 Win 4 tickets to DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the most sought-after tickets in town. The Jaguars are hosting a DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party at Daily’s Place on Saturday, Jan. 21 so fans can watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

There are only 5,000 tickets available and we’ve got four just waiting to go to a News4JAX Insider. Watch the game, purchase swag from Fanatics, place your 2023 Season Ticket Deposits, enter to win FREE merch and more! Concessions will be available for purchase in Daily’s Place, the Bud Light Party Zone and Fields Auto Group Terrace Suite.

Enter the sweepstakes below which runs from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 until 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. We will announce the winner of the 4-pack of tickets to the DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party in the 8 ‘clock hour of The Morning Show.

WHEN | Saturday, January 21

TIME | Lots J & P open at 3:00 PM, Gate 1 opens at 3:30 PM, Game Viewing at 4:30 PM

PARKING | Lots J & P

Don’t miss this exclusive party to celebrate and cheer on the Jags in their drive to Super Bowl LVII.

Enter the Sweepstakes here!