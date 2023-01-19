Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units and Forest Service tractors working the perimeter. Several homes were evacuated, but the Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t expect to have any more evacuations.

The Florida Highway Patrol estimated the fire to be approximately 30 acres.

Columbia County Fire Rescue said there’s expected to be smoke in the area through Friday.