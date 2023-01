JFRD crews rescue dogs out of Northside home that caught fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded Thursday evening to a fire at a home on Andress Street.

According to JFRD, three people and two dogs are safe.

Crews are unsure how the fire started but believe the cause is suspicious, so the state fire marshal was called to investigate.

The Red Cross also was called to assist the family.

It is unclear the extent of the damage, but a photo from JFRD shows the front of the home severely burned.