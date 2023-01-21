Excited Jags fans pack out Daily’s Place to watch clash against the Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans are cheering on their team from the stands at Daily’s Place as they watch the clash against the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

While some fans packed up their gear and headed toward Kansas City, others opted to stay on home turf to witness the showdown with a few fans even saying that their experience at the Duuuval Divisional Watch Party might be more fun.

One fan told News4JAX that although she didn’t have the money to head there, being surrounded by all the Jags fans and cheering on her team from the comfort of her own city is a better feeling.

Thousands of fans packed out Daily’s Place. They took photos to remember this special occasion. They played games to claim prizes -- and among all the entertainment thrill, the fans agree that the Jags are coming back to the city with a win.

One fan, however, predicted the win won’t happen until the last possible minute -- and that’s to keep the Chiefs on their toes.

“In order for the game to be good you gotta make it like it’s competitive. That’s exactly what you have to do. The Jags are going to make it competitive on this game,” Paris said.