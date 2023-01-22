Crash in Nassau County causes nearly 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto road: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Nassau County closed down the northbound lanes of US 301 after gallons of fuel spilled out on the road Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP report said shortly before noon, troopers were responding to a crash on US 301 at Thomas Trails Road that resulted in a semi-truck leaking approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel across the northbound lanes of US 301, causing the highway to be closed.

The FHP report did not detail not provide details on the crash or the cause of the crash.

Traffic was merged into one lane in each direction until the road was cleared.

Troopers said clean-up crews were called to the area, and the highway has reopened.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.