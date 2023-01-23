One man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree near Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after crashing his truck Monday morning in the Mandarin neighborhood.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was driving on Loretto Road near San Jose Boulevard. Officers said the man was driving at a low rate of speed and left the road. He hit a tree before the car came to a rest.

JSO said the man was taken to a hospital where he died. Police are investigating to determine whether the man died from the crash or a medical episode.

Officers shut down Loretto Road at San Jose Boulevard for about an hour.