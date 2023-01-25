Let’s party! 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards menu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The excitement is building for the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards.
Graham Media Group Jacksonville (WJXT/WCWJ) is getting ready to throw one of the biggest parties to kick off 2023 and it’s going to be the best time this event has seen so far.
Champagne and Bubbles
When guests arrive at the Wilcon Center for the Arts on the FSCJ South Campus, they will be greeted with a gold sequin carpet arrival, photo station, a live DJ and 3D photo booth to capture just how stunning everyone looks.
Michelle Cohen of Cohen events is working with Dee Queezys Food Truck to serve this fabulous menu:
Hors D’oeuvres
- Meatballs
- Champagne Charcutier
- Veggie Bar
- Chicken Fried Rice
- Veggie & Shrimp Egg Rolls
- Steak Crostini
- Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Crostini
- Smoked Salmon Crostini
- Grilled Veggie Skewers & Grilled Chicken Skewers with dipping sauce
- Italian Pasta Salad in Mini Cups
- Rasta Pasta
- Shrimp Ceviche in Martini Glasses
After-Party Desserts
Flavored Dessert Shooters:
- Southern Banana Pudding
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Buttery Goodness featuring Bischoff Cookies
- Chocolate Lover’s Delight with Ferrero Rocher
- Oreo Crumble
- Florida Classic Key Lime Cheesecake
Assorted Flavored Cake Pops:
- Very Berry
- Vanilla Bean
- White Cream Cake
- Triple Strawberry
- Red Velvet
- Double Chocolate Éclair
A cash bar will also be available and will serve a special Jacksonville Image Awards-themed cocktail.