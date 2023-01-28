Woman fleeing hit-and-run killed in 2nd crash half a mile away: JSO

Map of fatal crash after hit and run on Lane Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Lane Avenue as she fled from an earlier hit-and-run on the same road.

Lt. Nassim Mana with JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the woman was heading south on Lane Avenue near Hyde Grove Avenue at around 1 a.m. when she rear-ended a gray Chevrolet Malibu. The woman, driving a Hyundai Sonata, fled the area at high speeds, according to police.

Police said the woman traveled about half a mile south on Lane Avenue before crashing into a Toyota Corolla. She died in the second crash, police said.

The woman driving the Corolla was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Mana said the person hit in the Malibu left the area before speaking with police. He said the vehicle should have rear-end damage from the collision.

Anyone with information about that vehicle is asked to contact JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

The sheriff’s office said this was the 15th traffic fatality in Duval County since the start of the year.