1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.

The 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead after arrival.

No details about the passenger that died were released by FHP.

This crash is still under investigation.