2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington.

Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m.

Additional crews were called to battle the flames.

Four people were inside at the time of the fire. Two others were able to get out safely.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

One person was able to get out of the home before crews arrived but a second person was still inside.

“There was a patient sitting in a window on the second story with the window open smoke blowing out. Our crews quickly got a ladder up. Got that victim out,” a JFRD spokesman said.

The two people trapped inside the house were taken to the hospital. One person is in serious condition.

The Red Cross has been called.

The cause of the fire is unknown for now, but the state fire marshal is investigating.