Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony Roy got into a fight on Jan. 21 at the location on the Southside.

When JSO arrived at the arcade and restaurant, Roy was unresponsive and had no pulse. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on life support. Roy later died.

The family’s attorney says Roy’s relatives are heartbroken and upset.

Witnesses told police Russell, a cook, had worked all day and was in a bad mood, according to JSO. Roy told Russell to put some food down, and Russell snapped back, saying, “I’m a grown [***] man! Don’t talk to me like that!” before the fight started, witnesses said.

Russell is being held without bond.

The original charge was made when Roy was alive, so some type of murder charge is possible, pending the autopsy report.

Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell is accused of aggravated battery in the death of Thony Roy. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Dave & Buster’s issued a statement to News4JAX:

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victim and his family at this terrible time. The safety of our team members and guests is our priority and we are doing everything possible to support the police in their investigation.”

Roy, 28, died on Jan. 25, just four days after the fight with Russell.

The Roy family has an attorney, but no word on if they plan to file a lawsuit for their loved one’s death.

A funeral service will be held for Roy on Feb. 4 in Orange Park. Roy’s family also started a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses.

According to court records, Cordell Russell pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced in 2017.