JFRD breaks ground on Station 64 on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department broke ground on a new fire station on the Northside on Monday morning.

Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Terrence Freeman, representatives from city council, and Chief Keith Powers attended the ceremony.

Station 64 is one of several either in the works, or recently completed. The station, which will sit at Dunn Avenue and Harts Road, will help the need for additional fire services on the Northside. It will serve a busy industrial and commercial corridor that has seen a lot of recent growth.

“This is the ninth fire station we’ve broken ground on in the last two years,” Mayor Curry said. “When I ran for office in 2015, I promised a commitment to public safety. I promised a commitment to the men and women of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. I won’t have many of these left since I’ll be out of the office effective July 1 but it’s been an absolute honor standing beside you guys, you men and women, investing in the things you need. I’m so grateful and proud of what you do every day.”

Right now, the nearest fire station is Station 34, over on Dunn Avenue, or 38 on the other side of the Trout River.

“ALS rescue, Advanced Life Support engine, will serve in this station once we open,” Chief Keith Powers said. “It will reduce response times as has already been mentioned and will help people in the northwest part of Jacksonville with response times and much-needed life support care.”

Another future fire station is also in the works. It will go up along the Downtown riverfront and will help serve the future four seasons hotel and growing museum district.