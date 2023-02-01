City Council to reopen JEA committee to find out if Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber misled council investigators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman on Wednesday said he plans to reopen a special investigatory committee on the attempted sale of JEA after emails and text messages that contradict statements by sitting Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber recently surfaced.

Cumber is a Republican currently running to become Jacksonville’s next mayor.

“In order to ensure to the people of Jacksonville that they City government was not deceived by any bidders or elected officials during the investigation into the attempted sale of JEA, I hereby renew and recharge the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA Matters. The Committee’s power to subpoena related to its legislative purpose will also continue,” Freeman, a Republican, said in a media release.

Councilman Freeman said it is because two of his colleagues are raising concerns because they don’t believe Cumber was forthcoming with information when she was questioned by the council before about her husband’s involvement in the attempted sale. There has been much finger-pointing and concern so Freeman said he wants to give Cumber a chance to clear the air, but some are saying this is just another political ploy.

Freeman told News4JAX it’s not about politics, it’s about principles.

According to the Florida Times-Union, this follows an accusation that Cumber did not disclose to the committee investigating the failed attempt to sell JEA that her husband, Husein Cumber, was involved in advising a company that put in one of the bids. The T-U reported that Husein Cumber helped a private equity firm when it brought together a group of companies, JEA Public Power Partners, that offered to pay a concession fee for the right to manage JEA while the utility remained city-owned.

According to Freeman’s news release, on March 2, 2021, LeAnna Cumber made her disclosures regarding the ITN stating: “I have no conflicts regarding JEA and ITN.”

But, Freeman notes, “documents have come to light, including emails and text messages, that contradict responses given by JEA Public Power Partners and the disclosure provided by Council Member Cumber.”

Councilman Nick Howland sent a letter to Freeman this week calling for the investigation into the involvement of Cumber’s husband in the attempted sale of JEA, and Freeman did just that.

“It is reports from the news about what’s happened that’s troubling. And as a council president, I don’t ask for these things to happen, but when I am faced with these types of responsibilities, I am called to act,” Freeman told News4JAX on Wednesday.

Freeman said the committee is charged solely with the following:

“1. Investigate whether the Committee was deceived or misled by Council Member Cumber or JEA Public Power Partners responding to subpoenas or making disclosures.

2. Ascertain whether Council Member Cumber attempted to use her official position to influence the ITN process for personal gain; and

3. Propose legislation to ensure that such deceptions, if any, do not impede the work of any future investigatory committee.”

The committee will be headed by Republican councilmen Sam Newby, Rory Diamond and Howland.

Other council members wonder if the whole thing is just a political ploy.

“If something truly needs to be investigated, then I’m all for that. But not if it’s just to promote one person’s candidate over another, or to cast doubt on a candidate,” Councilman Matt Carlucci said.

A response from attorney Daniel Nunn, who represents Cumber, reads:

“This manufactured controversy exposes the lengths to which Mayor Curry and his chosen successor will go to win. As a lawyer who investigated the JEA scandal, I found no misconduct by any member of the City Council. If the SIC is to be re-opened, it should also explore the non-disclosure by Chamber employee Aaron Bowman, the job offer to Garrett Dennis, and what the administration knew about it. There is other information that has not yet been made public if the SIC Re-convenes.”

Councilwoman Cumber and fellow Republican Daniel Davis, who is also running for mayor, have publicly clashed over JEA in recently aired campaign ads.

A federal judge recently set a new trial date for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher.

Zahn was indicted in March 2022, along with Wannemacher. The charges stem from the attempted sale of the city-owned utility, and what prosecutors say was an attempt to take millions in personal profits from the sale through a controversial bonus plan, which would have cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Their trial had been set for May 2023. In December, the defense asked that it be delayed.

The judge has now ruled on the motion and delayed the trial to Oct. 2023.