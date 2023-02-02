Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health

Flagler Health+ on Thursday announced it plans to become a part of UF Health later this year.

Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, said they have entered into “an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region.”

“The move comes in the wake of the recent decision by Flagler Health+ to explore joining a like-minded health system to enhance local health care services and expand access to care in the community,” reads a news release from Flagler Health+.

Flagler Health+ said it explored options from health care organizations nationwide, with a specific focus on the continued enhancement of quality and patient satisfaction, supporting key community-focused service lines, enhancing Flagler Health+’s ability to provide high-quality health care services to underserved populations, strengthening recruitment and retention of team members, adding technology resources and expertise, and enhancing access to capital to support future investments.

“The Flagler Health+ Board of Trustees and leadership team selected UF Health because the nationally renowned health system offers the strengths of a top 5 public research institution coupled with innovative, high-quality, leading-edge care that will benefit the residents of Flagler, St. Johns, Putnam, Clay and Duval counties,” the news release states.

As for what this means for the community, Flagler Health+ said it and UF Health will begin a formal due diligence period to fully determine the details of a final agreement. A final decision is expected later this year.

According to Flagler Health +, the process will not impact daily operations. Flagler Health+ said that its priority continues to be to provide care to patients and that patients can continue to see their current doctors and access the services they always have.

Visit FlaglerHealthForward.org to learn more, review frequently asked questions or submit a question.