Neptune Beach residents voice distaste over ‘big green monster’ water tank

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Residents on Wednesday evening attended a meeting of the Neptune Beach City Council, where some spoke up about an eyesore water tank that they said was recently built.

The tank is located behind a shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard. Residents say it can be seen from a handful of homes in the Neptune by the Sea neighborhood.

Those homeowners say it’s an eyesore, and they worry it will negatively impact their property values.

Robert Vannoy, who attended the meeting, lives on Cherry Street.

“We call it the big green monster that was erected behind our house pretty much within an eight hour period with no warning whatsoever to what was coming for us,” Vannoy said. “We’ve had a stop work order placed by the city, and then tonight was the discussion on ways to try and move forward with how to remove this absolute eyesore that popped up to us overnight.”

Elaine Brown, the mayor of Neptune Beach, was at the meeting. She said the City Council “heard it loud and clear from the residents.”

“Certainly a lot of discussion and a lot of problems for them and their property values and the aesthetic value of their home, and we want to work together to get it gone,” Brown said.

Brown thanked the cooperation of residents and their willingness to work with the developer.