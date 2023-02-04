59º

Crash critically injures 2 children on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

A critical crash all lanes on Moncrief Road Saturday afternoon (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three people including children are in serious condition Saturday after a crash involving a truck and car at Moncrief Road and Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. and it involved an overturned truck. There were three children in the car at the time of the crash and two were ejected, JSO said.

Little details were provided on what caused the crash.

JSO closed off all lanes on Moncrief Road from West 33rd Street to West 36th Street.

JSO said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took three passengers to the hospital in serious condition but with non-life-threatening injuries.

